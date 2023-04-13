Why Kano is experiencing poor power supply — TCN

power Supply,

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has attributed the epileptic power supply, being experienced in Kano State to the company’s inability to rectify a fault on one of its 330KVA lines that feed the Kaduna and Kano states due to activities of bandits in Birnin Gwari Forest.

General Manager, TCN, Kano region, Alh. Bashir Muhammad Gote while speaking with newsmen at his office in Kano, said access to the faulty line has become difficult due to activities of bandits occupying the forest, as there is fear of possible attack on the TCN’s technical staff as recorded in the past, leading to the loss of lives of both security men and staff of the company.

Gote said, “We are having poor power supply in Kano due to a fault on the line supplying power to Kaduna and Kano from Shiroro Dam.

“Our major challenge at the moment is how to patrol the Birning Gwari Forest in Kaduna due to fear of gunmen who hides there and once attacked our staff and security men who accompanied them when we had a similar case in the past.

“This problem has reduced supply to the state to 200MW only.

“I assure you that the company is doing everything possible to rectify the issue. We are strategizing on how to tackle the problem and return the line to the grid,” Gote said.

General Manager continued when he warned those encroaching its right-of-way by erecting structures under high-tension wires to desist from the act for their own safety in order to avoid unfortunate incidences associated with such.

“We are calling on those encroaching on our right of ways to vacate for their own safety. Their action is exposing them to danger. Electricity has a magnetic field, if only they know the load on such high-tension lines, they will not stay there.

“In fact, their activities prevent us from carrying out surveillance for proper maintenance and we have put in place, the mechanism by setting up a committee which comprises the District Heads to address this issue of continuous encroachment.

“Our encroachment committee are doing well on enlightenment campaigns working with district heads and security agencies to ensure this problem is addressed,” Gote however stated.