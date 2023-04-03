Why I’m no longer close to Basketmouth — Bovi

By Precious Osadebe

Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma, also known as Bovi has addressed why he and his colleague, Bright Okpocha a.k.a Basketmouth, are no longer close.

Bovi made this known during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jidenowo, where he explained he chose to put himself and his brand first, which caused a rift in his connection with Basketmouth.

He added that although the “phase” they formerly shared has changed now that they both have children and more responsibility, they are still on good terms and that their relationship has its limits.

He said, “You know but there was this friendship, this symbiotic friendship but he was more visible because he’s a brand, you put Basketmouth’s name on anything and it’s going.

“So I think, over the years, my mission was to become a brand as well, a big one and there’s a stage where brands grow to and the room becomes too small, you’ll have to basically find your way, that now allows room for more people to come on board.

“I decided, you know what, it’s time to grow your brand and focus on you now. So I’ll take responsibility for my own decision. We are human beings, there will always be skirmishes, I mean, it’s also part of pop culture.

“We were young and restless and stuff like that. So I just realize that, like I said earlier, the biggest service you can do for yourself is to push yourself. If you wait for somebody to say, ‘come let me take you’, you might wait forever.

“I’m not saying that doesn’t happen, but there’s also a limit to how far certain people can take you. You have to get up and move to break new grounds.”

He, however, affirmed that they are in good terms even though the ‘phase’ they once had isn’t the same now that they both have kids and bigger responsibilities.