Why I’m against Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu’s victories – Falz

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has disclosed why he is against the victories of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and re-elected governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to Falz, the alleged failure of INEC to adhere to the rules and regulations guiding the elections is the basis of his opposition to the victories of Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

The rapper, who recently released a track ‘Mr. Yakub’, said this when he appeared as a guest on Arise TV’s entertainment programme titled ‘Music as a political tool’.

Falz said: “The rules and regulations that were supposed to guide these elections were not applied. The INEC chairman himself prior to the election had come out to release his regulations but when the elections were happening, we were seeing these processes that were not transparent and exactly the opposite of what he said it was going to be.

“Of course people are going to raise eyebrows, of course, everyone is going to be like ‘what is going on?’ That was pretty much how it happened. It was clear from all that that they were some fowl play involved.”

Over the years, Falz alongside a few of his colleagues has been an active voice in the political terrain of the country, speaking on national issues.