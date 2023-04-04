Why Gbajabiamila is fit to be Tinubu’s Chief of Staff – APC’s Nicolas Felix

By Miftuadeen Raji

A former presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Nicolas Felix, has justified why the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila deserved to be the Chief of Staff to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to the APC chieftain, Gbajabiamila has all the qualities needed to be Chief of Staff to the President-elect.

Felix stated this while speaking in an interview on Arise Television’s on Tuesday.

Recall that there were reports a few days ago that the Speaker was in France with the President-elect and has been tipped as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff.

But, Felix, however, said although it is not official yet, Gbajabiamila is good for the job.

According to him, the Speaker has been a close ally to the Tinubu for a long time and has gained the trust of Tinubu.

He said, “We have people that are capable, but as a president, if you don’t trust them, you can’t pick them, so I believe that because his relationship with Asiwaju is a great one. Gbajanbiamila has been in the house for twenty years.

“He was a minority leader, majority leader, and now the speaker, so all these put together, I think Femi is a great guy for the position.

“Asiwaju is a man that knows how to pick challenge and believe in diversity so I expect his cabinet to be full of young men, women, talented people who are able to drive the economy.”