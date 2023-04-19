Why FG’s procurement of fire tenders for airports tactical, commendable — NSIB

Olateru

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Federal Government’s procurement of fire tenders for airports will boost aviation safety in the country, the Director General, DG, of the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, Engr. Akin Olateru, has said.

Olateru, gave his commendation while receiving the executive members of the Nigeria Aviation Fire and Safety Association, NAFSA, in his office, on Monday, in Abuja.

NSIB boss said this was in line with the safety recommendation made in the past by NSIB, formerly known as Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB.

According to Olateru, by this gesture, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Aviation, has demonstrated its commitment to air safety and underlined the critical place of firefighters in the safety of air travelers.

Recalling the Sosoliso crash of 2005 which led to the death of many passengers, including school children, Olateru hailed the Aviation Minister Senator Hadi Sirika for taking the bull by the horn to correct the error in the system.

He said: “Sosoliso crash is an occurrence, which nobody prays to experience again because it was not just that the aircraft crashed, not just that people were burnt to death but that parents watched while their children were burnt to death. They were helpless. That memory will be with any parent for life.”

Olateru commended the aviation minister and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, for implementing the recommendation, adding that although it is coming more than 15 years after, ‘it is better than never.’

Earlier in his remark, the president of NAFSA, Comrade Sunday Ugbeikwu commended NSIB and its leadership for the wonderful work of promoting aviation safety in Nigeria.

While underscoring the importance of firefighters as first responders during occurrences, the NAFSA president sought collaboration between NAFSA and NSIB to further boost aviation safety in the country.

This partnership, according to him, would ensure an interface between firefighters as first responders during air occurrences and NSIB as investigators, which would assist in delivering thorough investigations.

The NSIB boss lauded the critical role of aviation firefighters in air safety and urged them to assist NSIB in preserving the evidence at the crash sites.

The two organizations agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding as soon as possible to strengthen the relationship.

For that reason, a committee to draft the MoU, which includes the NAFSA president, the NSIB Company Secretary, Alhaji Dalhatu Kakangi, and the General Manager, Safety and Security, Mr Olumide Osineye was constituted.