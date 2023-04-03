Why are more and more Norwegians turning to same-day loans

When we talk about loans, fintech is not a foreign term. The development of a technology-based financial services industry (fintech) in Norway has made it easier for people to carry out various financial transactions, such as transferring money, saving, and borrowing funds via the internet.

Fintech is an alternative to bank loans and other types of traditional loans. Fintech is also not “one of a kind”. It consists of several types, one of which is a Payday Loan.

But what is it?

A payday loan is an amount of loan money given by the debtor in a short period of time. This type usually accommodates small loan amounts (less than $500). In many cases, payday loans are provided to help those who need emergency cash before payday arrives.

Payday loans or same-day loans, like the ones offered by Lånepenger.no på dagen, do not require collateral, given the small loan amount. As for the term of the loan, it is usually around 2 weeks. Currently, this type of fast loan is increasingly in demand by Norwegians because funds can be transferred in just a matter of hours or 1 working day at most.

However, it should be noted, because this loan is not a secured loan, the loan interest charged tends to be much higher. Annual interest (APR) can reach up to 400%. In countries that do not enforce maximum cost cap policies, the APR can be higher.

Check or electronic access

Payday loans are provided based on the borrower’s personal check or otherwise based on certain electronic access to his account. So, before being given the funds, the borrower first writes a check whose amount is the total of the funds borrowed plus finance costs. After the check is declared valid and given to the debtor, then the payday loan is given. In rarer cases, electronic access to the borrower’s account is provided to the debtor.

In the case of using a check, the debtor will hold the check until the payment day is complied with by paying the borrowed funds plus finance fees (loan interest). Some lenders allow only the finance fee paid to take out a limited number of subsequent loans.

Even though the title is a payday loan, some lending companies offer payments that can be paid in installments every month. This type of waiver requires electronic access to the borrower’s bank account. In the United States, the number of funds that can be borrowed can be as high as $1,000 in some states. But in general, the maximum amount of funds lent is $ 500.

Fairly easy requirements

It varies from place to place but the first common requirement is proof of your income showing that you are able to repay the loan. What is used to “value a borrower” is the principal of the loan as a percentage of their predicted short-term income. So, a borrower must be sure to pay off the loan (along with the interest) in the short term. However, the due diligence carried out will be much simpler than the due diligence check on other types of loans.

Payday loans as part of consumer loans

Payday loans are part of consumer loans. Consumer loans have a much wider spectrum. Consumer loans are designed to support purchases of consumer goods. They can range everything from household items to cars and even homes.

Please note, most types of loans that are accessed by the public include consumer loans. This type of loan can be beneficial if used properly (responsibly). There are several types of consumer loans, such as mortgage loans, car loans, credit card loans, and personal loans. It is impossible for most people to avoid consumer loans. So, payday loans are a type of consumer loan with the highest loan interest. That is why several states in the United States prohibit this type of loan. But not with Norway because that country, now, still allows payday loans.

For many people, payday loans are synonymous with stifling loan interest

That is a fact but still, it has not deterred so many people from accessing this type of loan. There are many payday loan providers who can be contacted online without requiring a face-to-face session. This is the reason why there are always new borrowers. Yes, if we look at it from the “people’s perspective”, payday loans can be suffocating but that doesn’t diminish their effectiveness in providing emergency funds for anyone who needs them.

Same-day loans allow a faster inflow of funds

Payday loans are quite simple but for some people, it is still quite complicated. There is another alternative, which is actually not different, namely the same-day loan. This includes payday loans as well but with a shorter duration of funding, namely on the same day the loan is submitted. Many people think that this is a different type, but it is a “shortened” payday loan.

Same-day loans are more aimed at those who have a bad credit history. Basically, this is a payday loan, but with a shorter duration for channeling funds. In Norway, now more and more people are turning to same-day loans due to the demands of the dynamics of financial activity. For some Norwegians, same-day loans are their quickest help.

Conclusion

Payday loans are an alternative for those who are not fortunate to have a good credit history. A bad credit history isn’t always people’s fault. It can arise suddenly from certain incidents, bad financial backgrounds, and sudden changes in work-related rules. However, there is always a solution for anyone who needs emergency funds and a payday loan is a pretty good alternative as long as it’s used responsibly.

Norway is a country with a good level of prosperity and a stable economic pace. But that doesn’t stop it from having a large number of citizens with bad credit histories due to unstable economic conditions. Payday loans and their derivatives provide real solutions for emergency funding needs for those who are not in an established and stable economic condition. Are you interested in this type of loan? You can take it of course. But before taking any financial action outside of any bank, it is important to understand how the Norway’s leading bank can help you.