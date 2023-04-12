Why APC’s electoral heist must not stand – PDP PCC



The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has said for Nigeria to regain its pride of place in the comity of nations, the results of the 2023 Presidential election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC must not be allowed to stand.

Director, Planning and Strategy of the PDP PCC, Don Pedro Obaseki said this in a media chat in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He noted that the brazen manner in which the last election was rigged makes it near impossible for any serious nation to take Nigeria seriously as far as democracy and the rule of law was concerned.

Obaseki said, “We have gone through a round of the most dastardly skewed election in the history of this country, I don’t want to say since the return to democracy.

“It is an accepted fact that this election was indeed brazenly rigged beyond all known ethics and ramifications.

“However, what is a little bit disturbing in the media space particularly in the social media space, is that the election was stolen. But from whom was it stolen?

“There must be a frontline, primary victim of the theft. The first-degree victim of that is my party and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“Secondly, we are aware that in Nigeria since 1960 at independence and since we became a Republic in 1963, no court has upturned even the most brazen election before now.

“All those elections pales in comparison to what befell Nigerians in 2023.”

The PDP Campaign Director further explained that it is important that the Nigerian judiciary should be put on notice that the essence of the Nigerian state is at stake as such whatever decision the Justices of the Supreme Court and all those involved in the process of adjudication in this electoral matter must take into account the spirit and the letter of the constitution.

He further said, “The onus lie upon them to look at both the spirt and letters of the law and the very marginalized feelings of every Nigerian and do what is right and correct in the public domain so as to save this country and the sanctity of our common wealth.

“They must understand that the 2023 presidential election tribunal proceeding is not just the petitioner and the respondent that are on trial. It is the Nigerian judiciary that is on trial.

“This is why I called my friends as those who are the fourth estate of the realm and those who must be the forebearers of the conscience of this country , so that we begin to talk and not be dwarfed in the noise of the theft or those who never even within the election result, and the real elections, not the ones that Mahmood Yakubu announced.



“And the implications therefrom of the functions officio position that has been taken by Mahmood Yakubu in pronouncing the APC presidential flag bearer the winner of the election.

“I was in the very fulcrum, the very engine room. I was in charge of strategy, from drafting, to curating and monitoring of the elections from all the 176, 000 plus polling units across the country.

“I know who won not only because the person is my principal but because the truth must be told. We can no longer continue in this brigand disregard of our people.”