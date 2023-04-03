Why Alkali resigned as NNPP national chairman

By Henry Umoru

THE National Chairman of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, has resigned.

In a letter to the national secretary of the party made available yesterday, Alkali said he was stepping aside as national chairman of the party to give room for fresh hands to take over and build upon his modest contributions.

Alkali in the letter dated Thursday, March 31, 2023, copied the National Leader of the party and presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; Chairman, Board of Trustees NNPP, Boniface Aniebonam and Secretary, Board of Trustees, NNPP, Buba Galadima, said: ” I am pleased to write and convey to you that I have stepped aside as the national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, with effect from today, Friday, March 31, 2023.

“Following keenly the events before, during and after the recent general elections held on February 25 and March 18, 2023, it is my humble view that our party, the NNPP, has a great future and potential to emerge as the leading political force that is capable of winning the presidential and all other elections in 2027.

“To achieve this, we must think ahead and plan ahead. And the time is now. Our great party, the New Nigeria People’s Party, will require major and fundamental structural and systemic changes and reorganization at all levels of the party in order to strengthen its base, improve its operational capabilities and generally enhance its competitive advantage over and above all the other 17 political parties on the INEC nominal roll.

“Since, we as a party, all believe in and aspire to bring in a better Nigeria through the astute leadership of our leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, I believe no sacrifice is too much from each and every one of us.

“I am convinced this change must start from me. This is precisely why I have decided, with all sense of responsibility, to step aside from the office of the national chairman of our party to give room for fresh hands to take over and build upon and improve on our modest contributions. I wish, I have done more.

“By this letter, I also wish to inform our national leader and presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, members of the National Working Committee, NWC, and our entire members nationwide that I am still and will remain a bonafide member of our party and I pledge to serve and offer support to our party at all levels to ensure the continued progress and advancement of our party.”

“I wish to also extend my special appreciation to our National Leader, Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who in the last three years, offered me unique and rare opportunities to serve in various capacities from the formative stages of The National Movement, TNM, and after the merger between the TNM and the old NNPP was ultimately consummated. This rare privilege, I can not take for granted.

“I wish to, therefore, extend my special and sincere appreciation to our National Leader, His Excellency Sen Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, our amiable Vice Presidential Candidate Bishop Isaac Idahosa, our elder and Chairman, Board of Trustees, BOT, Chief Boniface Aniebonam, my Brother the Secretary of BOT, Elder Buba Galadima, among others.’