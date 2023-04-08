Why 2023 elections better off past elections in Nigeria – Smart Adeyemi

Senator Smart Adeyemi

The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Smart Adeyemi has described the 2023 elections as one of the best in the country, saying the elections were better of past polls conducted in the country.

Adeyemi stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election, but the opposition including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP have challenged the outcome of the election.

According to the lawmaker, the 2023 election is one of the freest in the nation’s history even though it was not perfect.

He said, “I speak my mind at any point in time. And let me tell you the truth, I hold the view that this election was free to a large extent and better than the previous election. Those who feel bitter can just wait for the next election,”

“I hold the view that this election was free to a large extent and better than the previous election. Those who feel bitter can just wait for the next election.”

The Kogi lawmaker called on those upset about the outcome of the elections to try next time in 2027.

He argued that Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima are the most trusted to lead the country.

Adeyemi said the former Lagos state governor has invested in people and also built strong ties across Nigeria thus his victory at the polls was not surprising.

“The fact of the matter is that Asiwaju and Shettima are the popular contestants and they won,” he said.

According to him, the grievances from the opposition is expected but that doesn’t take away the fact that the poll was free.

“There is no doubt that once there is an election, there would be divisions,” he added.