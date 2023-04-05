WHO organises 3-day workshop for journalists, social media influencers

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Borno state Ministry of Health, have organised a 3 -day simultaneous workshop for working journalists and social media influencers in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) States on behavioural change reporting in public health emergencies.

The workshop was also aimed at improving the increased preponderance of lifesaving information on mass media and social platforms to enable at-risk populations to make informed decisions to protect themselves from infectious diseases.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the workshop which was held at the Grand Pinnacle Hotel, Maiduguri on Monday, a WHO official, Mr Kingsley Igwebuike said “The objective of the workshop was to improve the skills of journalists and social media influencers beyond mere information reporting to health behaviour outcome reporting”

“The workshop will include key presentations on epidemic-prone diseases, an overview of WHO mandates in health emergencies; Risk Communication aimed at equipping participants with the skills to report health behaviour outcomes accurately and effectively.

“Improve kind of content and credible information in terms of health care emergency and transparency in public health response”, he added.

Continuing Mr Kingsley said, “Transparency is important in public health response because it helps to build credibility, make and principles of emergency Risk communication to ensure targeted and report preventive messages to safe lives”.

The workshop had in attendance 75 Journalists and social media participants drawn from various media organizations and social media platforms, which was aimed at properly equipped with the necessary skills to go beyond mere informative reporting and focus on health behaviour outcome reporting.

In his remarks, Dr. Lawi Mshelia, the Executive Director State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA), commended WHO for the workshop, describing it as timely as it provide the participants to know the importance of accurate and timely information on public health emergencies

Represented by a Director in the Agency, Hajia Fati, said that media plays a great role in disseminating information to the general public, and as such, it is crucial for journalists and social media influencers to be equipped with the necessary skills to report health behaviour outcomes

Also speaking on behalf of the participants, the Borno state chairman, of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Dauda Iliya, said the workshop will contribute significantly to the fight against infectious diseases in Borno State and Nigeria at large.