Whittaker, Błachowicz dare Israel Adesanya after UFC 287 win

After a ‘revengeful’ victory over Alex Pereira to reclaim his middleweight crown, Israel Adesanya seemed to have caused a stir as former champion Robert Whittaker and familair foe, Jan Blachowicz have called out the martial artist.

Adesanya pulled his revenge on Pereira in the early hours of Sunday morning \UFC 287 from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla, when he knocked him out cold in the second round to win the UFC Middleweight championship.

Shortly after the UFC 287 main event, two of his former opponents dared him to a duel as they look to dispossess him of his latest belt.

No. 2 ranked Middleweight and former champion Robert Whittaker took to Twitter, urging the ‘Stylebender’ to rest up and that he’ll see him soon.

“@stylebender Amazing fight and great story finisher. Rest up, see you soon,” Whittaker wrote.

Whittaker, 32, is currently 0-2 against Adesnaya but is in a very weird position because he has beaten everyone else there is to beat and is clearly the second-best Middleweight. “The Last Stylebender” and “The Reaper” fought last year at UFC 271, and Adesanya won a close unanimous decision.

Blachowicz, on the other hand, having gotten one over the Nigerian boxer the last time both met, was yet coveting another duel with Adesanya.

“Congratulations on a successful rematch, @stylebender. If you want to try another one, you know where to find me. This time at middleweight for your belt,” Blachowicz wrote on Twitter.

Blachowicz was the first person to defeat Adesanya in mixed martial arts (MMA) at UFC 253.

Adesanya went up to Light Heavyweight to try and become a double champion; however, Blachowicz sent him back to the Middleweight division via unanimous decision.