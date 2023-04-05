Whitney Adeniran’s family, Chrisland agree to conduct independent autopsy

File image of late Whitney Adeniran, the 12-year-old Chrisland School student

LAGOS—The Chrisland School management has been granted leave by Magistrate Olabisi Fajana to have access to the toxicology samples of tests conducted to enable an independent forensic pathologist’s assessment and evaluation.

The order was issued by the Corona inquest on Tuesday, at the Samuel Ilori Court House, Ikeja District Court, Ogba.

The magistrate affirmed that the application for an independent review was served on the state and counsel to the family and neither the family nor their counsel filed any counter affidavit to oppose the motion for an independent re-evaluation to unravel the truth.

Counsel to the state had earlier applied that the court should order the attendance of the state pathologist at the cost of the applicant, which the applicant did not object.

With the family and Chrisland school’s counsel aligned on this position, the court directed that the consultation by the independent forensic pathologist be carried out within Lagos State and the pathologist of the deceased’s family granted access as an observer during the exercise.

According to the court, items to be handed over for the independent review, include “the paraffin block of the skin sample and slides from which the diagnosis of electrocution was made. Samples of the urine, blood and other body fluid collected at autopsy.

“Samples of bone and muscle taken from the deceased for purpose of independent DNA analysis. All photographs taken during the conduct of the autopsy.

“Copies of any other working sample and documents made in the course of the autopsy, result of all toxicology tests conducted, the modalities of the transmission of the above listed items ‘a’ to ‘f’ shall be as decided by the Chief Medical Examiner of Lagos State.

“The Chief Medical Examiner or an officer as assigned by him shall be present at all times during the transmission of the above listed items “a” to “f’ and the consultation of the Independent Forensic Pathologist of the applicant.”