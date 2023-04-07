Whitney Adeniran: Why Chrisland School’s on 1yr probation — Lagos govt

By Adesina Wahab

Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, yesterday, stated that Chrisland High School, in Ikeja, has been placed on probation for one academic session by the state government to monitor adherence, to safety policies and guidelines.

Whitney Adeniran died, recently, during the school’s Inter-house sports competition, held at Agege Stadium, and the autopsy report indicated that she died of electrocution.

Mrs. Adefisayo stated this while giving an update on the recent meeting between the management of Chrisland Schools and government agencies under the Lagos State Joint Task Force in charge of the implementation of the child protection and safeguarding policy.

In a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the ministry, Mr Ganiu Lawal explained that the meeting, which was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Lagos State Safety Commission and Office of Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and others, which made up the Joint Task Force, directed Chrisland to delineate leadership functions as well as strengthen risk and safety management in all schools under its jurisdiction.

“The stipulated conditions are outcomes of official investigations and reviews by all the agencies that form the Task Force and an example of the usual conditions precedent to reopening schools closed for any form of infraction in Lagos State,” Adefisayo was quoted as saying.

The Managing Director of Chrisland Schools, Mrs Ibironke Adeyemi, who led Chrisland School management to the meeting, promised that the school would fulfil all requirements as directed by the Ministry.