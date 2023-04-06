Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland School on probation for one year — LASG

File image of late Whitney Adeniran, the 12-year-old Chrisland School student

By Adesina Wahab

Chrisland High School, Ikeja, has been placed on probation for one academic session by the Lagos State government to monitor adherence to safety policies and guidelines, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has said.

She stated this while giving an update on the recent meeting between the management of Chrisland Schools and government agencies under the Lagos State Joint Task Force in charge of the implementation of the child protection and safeguarding policy.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director, of Public Affairs of the ministry, Mr Ganiu Lawal, yesterday, the meeting, which was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Lagos State Safety Commission and Office of Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and others which made up the Joint Task Force, directed Chrisland to delineate leadership functions as well as strengthen risk and safety management in all schools under its jurisdiction.

Also, the management of Chrisland Schools was directed to urgently implement short and long-term reforms in school governance,

Furthermore, the school management has been directed to recruit a certified Risk Manager to conduct and render a detailed analysis of risk management of the group of schools and ensure all students, staff and stakeholders of the school affected by the death of the late Miss Adeniran are given psycho-social therapy and trauma counselling.

“The stipulated conditions are outcomes of official investigations and reviews by all the agencies that form the Task Force and an example of the usual conditions precedent to reopening schools closed for any form of infraction in Lagos State,” Adefisayo was quoted as saying.

The Managing Director of Chrisland Schools, Mrs Ibironke Adeyemi, who led Chrisland School management to the meeting, promised that the school would fulfil all requirements as directed by the Ministry.

Recall that Adeniran died recently during the school Inter-house sports competition held at Agege Stadium and the autopsy report indicated that she died of electrocution.

The school and three other persons have been charged in court for manslaughter over the incident, while a Coroner Inquest into the matter is ongoing.