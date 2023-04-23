What Arsenal must do to beat Man City – Partey reveals

By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has revealed the strategy his side must deploy if they intend to be victorious in their upcoming title league decider against Manchester City.

The Gunners have seen their tight grip on the title loosen over the last two weeks, with second-placed Man City just two wins away from usurping them on the summit of the table.

Both sides will clash on Wednesday at the Etihad for what could be Arsenal’s last straw to make good a long season.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Partey said Arsenal are ready to fight till the end and would travel to Manchester with the mindset to win the game.

“I think everything depends on us – we have to go [to City] with the mentality to play football…at the end, we have to try and win,” he said, according to Daily Mail.

Partey added: “We have to approach it as a game in that we do everything that we did from the beginning of the season and I am sure we can win if we do that. We cannot put our heads down because now is not the time to drop heads. We have to keep on fighting.”