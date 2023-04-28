We’ve not approved new Alaafin – Oyo govt

….As Ladigbolu warns against fake news

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Government, yesterday, insisted that it has not approved or recognised anyone as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The Alaafin of Oyo stool became vacant after the transition of the 45th Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The monarch joined his ancestors at 83, in April, last year, after spending 52 years on the throne.

Some speculations went viral that one of the contestants for the Alaafin of Oyo stool, Lukman Gbadegesin, had been appointed as the new monarch.

But responding on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, insisted that the selection process of the new monarch is ongoing.

Olatunbosun, in a chat with Vanguard, urged residents to desist from spreading such rumour.

His words: “As far as we are concerned, we must follow due process. The moment the process is completed, we will make it public.

“The process is ongoing, the state government has not approved or recognised anyone as the new Alaafin of Oyo.”

Ladigbolu warns against fake news

Meanwhile, one of the contestants for the vacant Alaafin of Oyo stool, Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu, yesterday, warned against fake news over the emergence of the Oyo monarch.

The retired Bishop, who spoke with Vanguard, said there was need for caution over such publication.

He said: “As a critical stakeholder in the contest for the stool, I am supposed to know. But as it is, nobody told me anything.

“I doubt if the news is true. More so, Makinde told the whole world last Tuesday during the swearing-in of Justice Iyabo Yerima as substantive Chief Judge of Oyo State, why the selection of the new Alaafin was delayed.

“So, we don’t understand what happened between Tuesday and Wednesday when a new Alaafin was allegedly selected.”

“The governor said he would rather have the selection of the monarch delayed for the sake of due process rather than record a repeat of a situation where a monarch is removed by the courts for failure to abide by due process.

“According to him, once due process is followed, the state would not fret if anyone goes to court to challenge the process of emergence of any monarch.”