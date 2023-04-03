We’ve always been accountable for what we spend — Umahi’s aide

David Umahi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Media and Strategy, Mr Chooks Oko, Monday explained that the Governor has always been accountable for his administration’s expenditures.

The SA stated this while reacting to EFCC, ICPC, and FIRS’s arrangement to meet with Governors and discuss how they (Governors) spent their Security Votes while in office.

According to him, the Governor runs a prudent and transparent government.

“We have always been accountable for what we spend. The Governor runs a prudent and transparent government.

“There is nothing strange in explaining how money is spent in this administration, it is something handy that we have no issues handling.”