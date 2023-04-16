West Ham vs Arsenal: We’ve to be at our best – Arteta

Mikel Arteta has urged his team to put up their best performance when they take on West Ham in the London derby on Sunday.

The league leaders are currently battling to stay on top of the league after dropping two points away at Liverpool last Sunday.

With Man City having a game in hand, the Gunners knows one more slip from them could send their title ambition into flames.

Speaking ahead of the tie with his former boss, David Moyes, Arteta said he is expecting a difficult game.

“[It will be a] very difficult game. We know, we’ve been there a few times and we always find really tricky and difficult games. I know David really well and how he’s going to prepare for the game as well, and we are ready. It’s going to be a fight; it’s going to be another big derby for us and we’re going to be at our best to win it.

On the respect he has for David Moyes, “More than respect, I think it’s admiration. I loved playing under him, I would go through a brick wall for him when he was my manager, as everybody would in that squad. [He’s] a really good coach, exceptional at managing the group and dealing with individuals, and he’s a very special person, very trustworthy, and a man who honours his word. He always did it and he’s someone I learnt a lot from.”