West Ham hammer Bournemouth 4-0 to steer clear relegation zone

By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

West Ham have moved six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone after trashing Bournemouth 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Michail Antonio scored as early as five minutes into the game, Lucas Paqueta doubled their lead in the 12th minute.

Declan Rice then found one through a scramble in the 43rd minute before Pablo Fornals’ spectacular kick in the 72nd minute rounded up the rout.

The win sees Hammers go up to 13th, six points away from 18th position Everton.

For the Cherries, they sink to 15th — five points clear in their relegation fight.