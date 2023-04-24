West Africa Automotive Show excites exhibitors

By Theodore Opara

Interest in the West Africa Automotive Show (WAAS) has soared following confirmation that more than 30 companies from China will exhibit at next/this month’s trade exhibition.

In addition, India will also host the first country pavilion at the exhibition, while the inaugural WAAS Conference will bring in leading names from the automotive world to discuss the potential to develop Nigeria’s own automotive parts sector.

The West Africa Automotive Show takes place at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos, from Tuesday 16th to Thursday 18th May.

Exhibitor numbers and interest continue to grow meaning the 2023 show will be three times the size of last year’s event. More than 40 countries from five continents will participate.

Prominent among the exhibitors will be the delegation from China which is finally able to return to the show now that the travel restrictions have ended.

Another boost comes with the Automotive Components and Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) bringing together 20 companies from India in a central pavilion showcasing motor vehicle parts and services.

Jamie Hill, Managing Director of BtoB Events which is organising the exhibition, says: “We are extremely pleased that ACMA is hosting its first country pavilion at WAAS, and we are excited by the interest generated the Chinese auto parts companies being able to return to Nigeria post-pandemic.

“And with the expansion of the exhibition space and the new Conference, visitors will find the show provides them with much more information about the latest developments and even more new business opportunities for the car after-sales sector.”

The Conference runs over two days of the exhibition and will bring together senior representatives of large automotive companies from Nigeria and West Africa.

These will include assembly plants, distributors and importers, and local and regional offices of international names such as Toyota.

Under the theme of ‘Transition to sustainable, quality automotive parts supply in West Africa,’ the conference will look at factors affecting the industry. Sessions will discuss topics such as national and international automotive policy, the Common External Tariff (CET), parts acquisition and funding, foreign exchange, and special funding for automotive assembly and components manufacturing.

The WAAS Conference Chairman is Luqman Mamudu, the former Director of Planning and Strategy at the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

“As the conference chairman, I will expect discussion around the status of the Nigeria automotive sector and indeed that of West Africa,” he says.

“This will include the need to create a conducive investment environment in Nigeria, the potential for a credit purchase funds scheme to drive demand for vehicles and parts, and opportunities and challenges in Nigeria and the regional markets for trade and investment.”