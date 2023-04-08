Wesley University partners New Horizon on ICT centre

By Esther Onyegbula

Wesley University Ondo State has further consolidated its lead as an Information Communication Technology (ICT) driven citadel of learning in Nigeria with the launch of a world class, state-of-the-art ICT Certification centre.

The project is aimed at revolutionising and transforming the face of higher education in Nigeria by integrating ICT certification based and academic training.

The training will offer Wesley University students and staff professionally based ICT skill development, leading to the award of International Certifications.

The initiative will also arm Wesley University students with world-class skills that will make them self-sufficient upon graduation and also make it easier for them to gain employment in the ever-growing ICT global employment market.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of online study and New Horizon Centre, the Vice Chancellor of Wesley University, Rt. Rev. (Prof.) Samuel Sunday Obeka, commended the school and New Horizon partnership, saying that it was the best way to go in terms of the future of ICT development in Nigerian Universities.

He promised that the University would continue to blaze the trail in the provision of ICT infrastructure for its staff and students.

The Vice Chancellor further said that the partnership with the ICT firm was a clear indication that their university has now embraced the ‘policy of synergy’ with the industry to ensure the production of high-quality graduates.

He added that Wesley University was on the right track in terms of ICT facilities and its overall unique curriculum.

He, therefore, urged all the students of the University to embrace ICT education, especially ICT certification, regardless of their discipline in the school.

“Discipline is not the issue, everybody needs sound ICT training to prosper in the new knowledge economy,” he further explained.

The Methodist Church bishop noted that the University has various online programmes on certificate, diploma and degree courses which would make education available for any Nigerian to be educated.

He explained that the University is a global institution as it has various international affiliations and partnerships with some universities in United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada and other developed countries for the benefit of the students and the development of Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor of a faith-based university advised the students to shun all moral vices and be committed towards academic excellence.

He appealed to the public to partner with the school because they have what it takes to transform society, through their industrious and entrepreneurship-based curriculum for optimum productivity.

The Manager, of New Horizon Centre, Dr Bayo Johnson, commended Wesley University for the giant strides it has made within the short period of its existence, adding the school is the hope Nigeria in making the top 10 in global ranking universities soon.

He specially thanked the Vice Chancellor for his passion and great contributions to rewriting the story of university education in the country.

He enjoined other Universities in the country to emulate Wesley University by embracing ICT and change that would take Nigeria to the promised land of being counted among the world’s best.

In his remarks, the Director of Academic Planning of the University, Dr Oye Oyekanmi, said: “As a global university, we are making efforts to maintain the standard by partnering with reputable organisations and agencies. When we received a proposal from New Horizon and the management looked at it critically. We discovered that the proposal is in line with best practices in the world, and it’s also in line with what is required from the National University Commission. Currently, the NUC is working hard on what we call, Core Content Minimum Academic Standard (CCMAS) and part of the requirement is that every Nigerian university must be 21st-century knowledge-based.

“And in the area of ICT, we see New Horizon partnership as a way of adding value to our students, such that they wouldn’t just graduate with their regular certificate but an additional certificate that will empower them to become better citizens and embrace the workforce in the global world,” he said.