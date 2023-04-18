Wesley Burke partners Chris Nmezi to bring FavCards to Nigeria

FavCards are digital business cards (DBCs) of the future – an excellent resource for self-promotion on a small or enterprise scale. The card saves you from the stress of inefficiency by streamlining the contact sharing process.

When you network at a business conference and you meet scores of new contacts, you want to avoid 4 things: running out of business cards, sorting your way through pocketsful of received business cards at home, sitting at the desk for hours typing in the contact information from card after card, or forgetting the name of a strong business contact.

FavCards solves each of these problems. You can add any and ALL of your contact information to your card – this includes social media links, emails, and personal websites. (FavCards actually allows you to add smarttags so if your recipient forgets your name, they can remember something about you, search for it in their phone, and it’ll pop right up!).

When you’ve added all your information, you can share your card with a link, through a QR code, on the website, or through similar devices! Each method requires the recipient to only press “save” and voila! they have all your contact information on their device exactly as you want it!

The Cards are available on a low-cost annual subscription. Single users can use the code “Naija” for an introductory rate for the first year.