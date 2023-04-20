We’re working to prevent flooding this year – NIWA boss

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Chief George Moghalu, Thursday, assured that the agency was working hard to prevent a repeat of the destructive flooding that ravaged the country last year.



Chief Moghalu gave the assurance while fielding questions from State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.



The NIWA boss, who declined to disclose the agenda of the meeting with the President said it was a private visit.



He told journalists that the agency was working assiduously to ensure that the nation’s waterways were navigable all year round.



He also acknowledged that there were challenges, adding, “So what we started doing proactively was first of all to start aspects of sensitization, getting people to understand because we have a department in our office that monitors flood flow, looking at the floodplain and gives us a report on a monthly basis or bi-weekly basis.



“And then the department that is responsible will now develop the data, which we’ll now use to sensitize the people, keep them informed of the possible flood-prone areas so that people will have to leave those locations.



“While at the same time also, like you may be aware, we have 23 area offices across the country. So what we are doing, in terms of opening of blocked channels, is using the area offices across the country, identifying those areas where we have blocked channels and then within the limits of our own resources and capabilities, we start opening them up so that they have free flow of water.”



He also said that the Authority has commenced the clearance of blocked water channels hyacinth and wrecks within the lint off its resources.



Speaking on the removal.of wrecks along the waterways, Chief Moghalu said “wrecks, even floating debris are all being removed at various locations across the entire country. As we identify them, we do the basic survey and once we identify them, we set the process in motion to remove them.



“We’re doing some now as we keep identifying them, and you know these things like aqua hyacinth, like wrecks, like floating debris, are not fixed items that you will say ‘I will remove now and it won’t be there again’. You can remove a wreck tomorrow and by next tomorrow, another wreck will come.

“What are these wrecks? Broken down vessels that are condemned, logs and what have you. So, as we identify them, using survey, identify the coordinates, the next thing we do is to set in motion the process of removing them.



“As we speak, procurement processes have been concluded and some are being removed while as we identify, we set in motion the process of removing. We see them as a challenge and we are attacking them.”