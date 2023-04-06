‘We’re proud of you’, NLC celebrates Oshiomhole at 71

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has congratulated its former President and Senator-elect, Adams Oshiomhole, on his 71st birthday anniversary, saying NLC is proud of him.

NLC in a message of felicitation by its President, Joe Ajaero, insisted the former Edo State governor, has truly represented the movement vigorously and brilliantly in these various capacities and we are sure that he will continue to be our voice and that of the people in the 10th Senate.

According to NLC “The history of the trade union movement in Nigeria cannot be complete without remembering the exploits and contributions of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, our former President; former General Secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGWN; past governor of Edo State; past National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and currently a Senator-elect.

“The month of April, especially the 4th day, reminds all of us at the NLC of the robust and vibrant leadership that was his eight-year tenure in the Congress.

“His past legacy and continuing imprints endure with us both as workers in Nigeria and as trade unions at all levels.

“His birthday, therefore, brings to the fore his contributions to our various engagements with social partners through the various social dialogue mechanisms both locally and internationally.

“The NLC uses this opportunity to wish one of our great leaders, who continues to demonstrate his love for Nigerian workers and Nigerian people a happy birthday and more glorious and fruitful years ahead.

“While we wish him well, we urge him to see in this year’s celebration an opportunity to deepen his service to Nigerian workers and people.

“Our voices, which he expressly champions, need to resonate at the National Assembly to expand and deepen our engagement with the nation’s governance framework.

“As we celebrate this milestone, which the age of 71 signifies, Congress extends its hands of fellowship to him and pledges to stand by him in his life’s journey.”