‘We’re not recruiting’ — Lagos education board refutes teaching job offers in social media

Contrary to rumours in the mill and in social media adverts, the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) is not recruiting teachers into primary schools in the state.

LASUBEB’s spokesperson, Mrs Enitan Adewunmi, made the declaration in Lagos on Saturday when she spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The last time LASUBEB recruited teachers was two years ago and we have not announced new recruitments.

“It has come to our notice that fraudulent individuals have been posting job advertisements on websites offering teaching positions in Lagos State’s primary schools.

“LASUBEB dissociates itself from the adverts and website offerings. The job advertisements are entirely false and those behind it intend to defraud members of the public,’’ she said.

Adewunmi warned the public to disregard all job advertisements credited to the board at this time.

“Do not supply any personal details or make payments to any individual or website offering those jobs.

“Any individual that receives email from any platform or website advertising teaching opportunities in public primary schools in Lagos State this time should disregard the such message,’’ she stressed.