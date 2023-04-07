‘We’re not recruiting’ — Customs warns against fake recruitment notice

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has called on Nigerians to disregard recruitment notices circulating online.

The NCS Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

Maiwada described the notice as fake, noting that the NCS was not recruiting at the moment.

”The notice is the handiwork of unscrupulous elements and an attempt to defraud Nigerians.

“The recruitment notice with the link https://recruitmentfile.net/nigeria-customs-recruitment/ is fake and should be disregarded.

“There are lots of indices to show that the notice is not from Customs, particularly the domain.

“Our Website is www.customs.gov.ng.We do not use .net, so it is totally fake.

“Customs is currently not recruiting and if it is doing so, it will be on the official website only,” he said.

The spokesperson said that those involved in such acts should desist, adding that it was evil.