We’re motivated for victory against Newcastle – Iwobi

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has insisted that his side can get a victory against Newcastle United when both sides face off at Goodison Park on Thursday,

The Toffees are in a tight race to escape relegation in the Premier League this season.

Sean Dyche’s men picked a valuable point on the road against Crystal Palace last weekend and must beat Newcastle United to boost their survival aspiration.

It will no doubt be a daunting task with the Magpies heading into the game in buoyant mood having destroyed Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 in their last game.

“It’s another game at home with the fans behind us,” Iwobi told the club’s website.

“That should lift and motivate us. Newcastle are coming off the back of a good win, but we’ve got the motivation and a couple of players coming back. Doucs and Dom are back.

“Hopefully Amadou will be back as well. With everyone returning, there is strength in depth in the squad, so we should do well.

“The result we had last time at home against them should give us added motivation, too.”

Iwobi has scored one goal and recorded six assists in 31 league appearances for the Merseysiders this season.