We’re aware of sufferings, attacks on ‘Obidients’  – Peter Obi 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi said he and Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, were mindful that their supporters, known as ‘Obidients,’ have suffered vituperations, physical attacks, loss of rights and privileges, including hateful trolls, indignities and vexatious fighting words.

Obi disclosed this in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

Obi’s statement partly reads, “My Obidients, a very happy Holy Month of Easter and Ramadan to you all. As we celebrate the Easter and look forward to a joyous Eid El Fitr, we pray for God Almighty’s guidance;

“…protection and blessings as we face and pass through a litany of challenges in our dear country, Nigeria- flawed electoral processes, insecurity, weak institutions, multidimensional poverty, unemployment, inflation, lack of justice, fairness, equity, opportunities and many more.

“As we reflect on these challenges and look forward to a New Nigeria that is POssible, Datti and I are painfully mindful that for the mere reason of being OBIdient, most of you have suffered vituperations, physical attacks, loss of rights and privileges, hateful trolls;

“… indignities and vexatious fighting words, even from some of those we long regarded as civic leaders and conscience of our nation. Please bear such attacks as the sacrifices that we are all required to make in order to create a New Nigeria, where justice, equity, fairness, love and prosperity shall reign.”

His statement comes following an alleged leaked audio conversation between him and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church.

Recall that Baba-Ahmed had been accused of making a speech characterized as treason by Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture.

According to Obi, even those they had long regarded as civic leaders and the conscience of the nation joined in attacking his supporters.

He also urged them to bear attacks as necessary sacrifices they would make to create a new Nigeria.

While urging the ‘Obidients’ not to relent or be lured into unnecessary conflicts, Obi assured his team remains fully structured, focused and steadfast in addressing the ills in the country.

The former Anambra State governor added that he and Baba-Ahmed would use all lawful and peaceful means allowed under laws and constitution to reclaim their mandate to create a new Nigeria.