We’re are taking global stage, says Yomade, real estate guru

By Precious Chukwudi

The Chief Executive Officer of O2 International, Adeleke Ifeoluwa Yomade has stated that the real estate company is making waves in the industry with its vision to become a household name in the business. She said the company had been actively involved in various real estate projects both home and abroad, and is now poised to take on new challenges and expand its reach even further.



The CEO, a highly-driven and passionate entrepreneur with a wealth of experience in the real estate, who hails from the ancient city of Ile-Ife in Osun State, said her mission is to transform O2 International into a global brand, renowned for excellence in real estate development.

Yomade said these in a recent interview with newsmen, revealing that O2 International had plans to diversify its operations in order to tackle larger and more complex projects.



She added that the company “is currently in the process of acquiring several new properties in prime locations around the world, including the United States, Europe, and Asia.

“These new developments will offer luxurious and innovative living spaces, as well as high-end commercial properties that cater to the needs of modern businesses.

“O2 International is committed to providing top-notch services to its clients, and has invested heavily in cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art equipment to ensure that its projects are executed to the highest standards.



“We also place great emphasis on sustainability, and strive to incorporate environmentally-friendly features into all of its developments.

“With our ambitious expansion plans and commitment to excellence, O2 International is poised to become a major player in the global real estate market.

“Investors and property buyers alike can look forward to exciting new developments from this dynamic and innovative company in the years to come,” she concluded.