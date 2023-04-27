We’ll resist attempts to forcefully shrink Nigeria’s civic space – FG

By Luminous Jannamike and Phyllis Okolo, Abuja

THE National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Thursday, pledged to ensure that the civic space in Nigeria is not forced to shrink.

Chairman of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, SAN, spoke at a media roundtable organised by Connected Development (CODE), a non-governmental organization, with support from Oxfam, to discuss the importance of civic spaces in Nigeria and to explore ways to expand them.

Participants at the event, which held at the National Orientation Agency (NOA) headquarters in Abuja, included representatives from civil society organizations, the media, and government agencies.

According to Ojukwu, the gains of allowing a free civic space far outweigh efforts at shrinking it.

He explained that civic spaces are essential for promoting democracy, good governance, and human rights.

Ojukwu, who was represented by the Director, Corporate Affairs & External Linkages, Mrs. Agharese Arase, said: “The Commission is conscious of several bills proposed at the National Assembly in the past for the purpose of shrinking civic space in Nigeria, we shall continue to work with other stakeholders to ensure that the civic space is not forced to shrink, because we believe in the human rights necessity to allow freedom of expression and opinion in a democratic society like ours with diverse groups of different tribes and religion.

“Whereas, the social and digital media has been criticised for encroaching on privacy rights and fuelled hate statements, we believe in the sufficiency of our laws for individuals affected to seek civil legal remedies.

“Shrinking civic space may lead to undemocratic practices and lack of transparency in governance.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, highlighted the importance of deepening the civic space in Nigeria, stressing that it was impossible to discuss expansion of the civic space without touching on deepening the democratic space by making it more inclusive.

“The more democratic we claim to be, the more the civic space becomes concentrated,” he said.

In his speech, the CEO of Connected Development, Hamzat Lawal, stressed the crucial role of civil society in promoting democracy and ensuring accountability.

“It’s the civil society that provides essential services, helps and advocates for victims, monitors human rights and collects evidence of violations to hold powers responsible to account,” he said.

Other participants called for more efforts to promote and protect human rights in the country.