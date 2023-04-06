We’ll no longer tolerate unprovoked attacks against Igbos, Ohanaeze elders vow

. Demands punishment for masterminds of Lagos attacks

. To meet Buhari, engage Lagos gov, Yoruba leaders

By Steve Oko

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders, have declared that Igbos would never again watch helplessly and do nothing while their kinsmen are being maimed, killed or attacked without provocation in any part of Nigeria.

This was contained in a communique issued after an emergency virtual meeting of the Council with participants from all over the world.

The Council after a thorough review of the travails of the Igbos living in Lagos before, during and after the 2023 general elections for committing no crime but voting according to their conscience, took some far-reaching resolutions to guarantee the future of the Igbos in Nigeria.

Participants at the meeting noted that Igbo sons and daughters were very instrumental to Nigeria’s political independence in 1960, and have continued to sacrifice and contribute so much for the unity and development of Nigeria, and do not deserve the slave treatment often meted out to the race.

The strong-worded communique read in part:”The Elders have resolved that Ndigbo will no longer fold their hands and watch their kit and kin humiliated, brutalized and killed.

“Based on the foregoing, the Council of Elders directed Ohanaeze Ndigbo to set up an Emergency Telephone Line where Igbos in Lagos who are victimized because of their Igbo origin will report.”

The Council also resolved to probe the attacks against Igbo interests in Lagos in the aftermath of the elections, and take necessary local and international steps to make the perpetrators pay for their evil.

“The Elders have directed the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in association with Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to set up an Enquiry to carry out full investigation into the killings and destruction of properties and assets of Ndigbos in Lagos. Amongst other terms of reference, the report must indicate: Number of Igbos killed; Number of Igbos injured and hospitalized; Number of Igbos permanently incapacitated; Comprehensive report of Igbo assets and properties destroyed including the burning of market.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo will ensure that all perpetrators of this criminal activity are brought to book and adequate reparation/compensations paid to the victims.”

The Council further resolved to set up a high-powered delegation of Ndigbo to engage the Lagos State Governor, as well as Yoruba Leaders to ensure harmonious relationship between the the Igbo and their Yoruba hosts.

The delegation is also to meet with the Federal Government on how to safeguard the security and protection of Ndigbo living in any part of Nigeria.

“High powered Igbo delegation will be sent to Lagos to meet with some Leaders of Lagos State in order to establish a lasting cordial and peaceful relationship between the Igbo and the Yoruba in Lagos.

“The Elders resolved to formally petition the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces President Mohammadu Buhari, GCFR in order to express our sadness and disappointment over this unfortunate development. We also intend to send protest letter to the National Assembly and other relevant agencies to express our feelings.

The Elders advised the Igbos living in Lagos to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.

Signatories to the communique include: Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; Chairman, Ohanaeze Council of Elders; Ambassador Okey Emuchay, Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; Chief Simon Okeke; and Elder Adolphus Agbason (Europe).

Others are Mazi Ignatius Muotoh (Europe); Prof. Godfrey Ajoku (USA); Chief Kingsley Obaji (USA); and the Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Alex Ogbonnia.