We’ll fight fuel subsidy removal no matter the cost — NAYS

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The National Association of Yoruba Students (NAYS) has issued a stern warning to the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd, Mele Kyari, and all stakeholders in the petroleum industry, urging them to halt the current plan to remove fuel subsidy in the country.

In a statement released on Thursday by the National President of the association, Philip Oni, NAYS expressed its concern that the removal of fuel subsidy would cause more pain and harm to Nigerians, particularly the Yoruba students, whose parents rely on goods harvested from their farms to cater for their schooling.

The statement further emphasized that the proposed removal of fuel subsidy would lead to an increase in the cost of goods and services, which would ultimately affect the standard of living of the Yoruba people.

NAYS stated that it is ready to take a stand and even die opposing the removal of fuel subsidy, as it is an issue that affects the welfare of the Yoruba people and Nigerians at large.

“After an exhaustive brain-storming and painstaking analysis on the effect of the removal, we came to the conclusion that such a policy at this crucial time when masses are bevelled with abject poverty and unable to afford normal life basic amenities will cause more harm and pains to Nigerian, particularly students.

“We hope that you are aware that a final year student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, just got mobbed to death for alleged theft and several others, which are mostly as a result of poverty.

“Therefore, if poverty has already kept leading us to an early grave, why should we, at this juncture, fear how many students soldiers will kill while the rest will continue the fight?” the statement read.

The association, therefore, called on the government to consider the plight of the masses and find alternative ways to address the nation’s economic challenges without causing further hardship for the people.

The statement by NAYS has sparked a nationwide debate, with many Nigerians expressing their support for the association’s position on the issue. It remains to be seen whether the government will heed their call and reconsider the plan to remove fuel subsidies.