We’ll explore technology to end sea incursion in Ondo community, NDDC assures

Disturbed by the ravaging sea incursion in Ayetoro community, Ondo state, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has vowed to end the menace by exploring the best technology.

Reports had it that the community had lost over 10 kilometres of land to the ravaging sea surge and no fewer than 500 buildings either washed away or destroyed.

The Executive Director of Project, NDDC, Charles Ogunmola, who led a delegation to flag off the distribution of Palliatives to victims of Aiyetoro’s sea incursion, said a permanent solution was in sight.

Ogunmola said “We have been on this journey for over 12 years, no solution. But I can confirm that in the future soon we are going to stop this ocean surge, we are going to protect lives and properties and we are going to give the people of Ayetoro the better life they deserve.”

“The NDDC feels the pain and that is why we have to rush down here today to bring what we can be called phase one palliative and we will make sure that it reaches the affected community and we still have more palliative on the way.”

“The next phase will be kind of introducing some settlement so that the people that have been displaced can have a roof over their head until they were able to rebuild, and for us pending, we will be able to address this sea incursion that uses to happen.

“The first thing for us is to how to address the disaster, to also put infrastructure and solution in places that will prevent this ocean surge from coming in into the community and devastating and taking the life of the people and that is why we have come here today and we will continue to come.

“I vowed that I will start the development from the South to the North and my tenure will see that happening, no matter what has happened before.

“Because if we see what has happened here in Ayetoro, the sea is taking approximately four to five hundred centimeters a year, and if at that in the next hundred years that sea incursion will be in Akure if we don’t stop it now.

“So we are going to bring in the best technical skills to address this problem just like other people have done around the world.

“Now this sea incursion will be stopped and it is going to be our administration that will stop this problem no matter what.

“We give our commitment to the affected community as NDDC in partnership with SEMA and the State Government, we are going to find a lasting solution to the problem of ocean surge in Ayetoro.”

Earlier, the Director of, Ondo State Office of the commission, Salami Olaniyi Okogie lamented that the sea incursion had rendered many homeless and had “to relocate to some temporary places.

Okogie said that the visitation of the team was to solidarise with Aiyetoro people and also to meet the immediate needs of the victims.

Responding on behalf of the community, the traditional ruler of the town, the Ogeleoyinbo of Ayetoro, Oba Micah Olaseni Ajijo, attributed the frequent surge to the failure of the NDDC to properly study the community before the commission decided to move into the community.

The monarch, lamented that “No proper study was carried out since 2004 when NDDC decided to move in to the community and that is why we are having this problem.

“We want to appreciate the Ondo state government and the Federal Government for what they have done so far. But the truth of the matter is that we are really disturbed. We hope that the government will implement what they have promised to do for us in order to find a lasting solution to this sea incursion in our community.

“We promise to cooperate with NDDC, we want our community to be protected, we want the road from Igbokoda/Ugbonla to Ayetoro to be done. Please help us we are Nigerians and we must be recognized, we are producing oil in this area, we are producing personnel to Nigeria, we should be honoured and regarded.”

The Secretary, Ondo State Emergency Management Agency (OSEMA),Olufemi Obideyi, appealed to the international organizations to also come to the aid of Ayetoro community from going into extinction.

Vanguard learnt the palliatives were jointly donated by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Rural Africa Health Initiative (RAHI).