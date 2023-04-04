We’ll be strong on security sector reforms — PSC Chairman, Arase

By Kingsley Omonobi

The New Chairman, Police Service Commission, PSC, and former Inspector General of Police, retd, Solomon Arase, has said the commission under his leadership, would be strong on security sector reforms.

“There is going to be a paradigm shift,” he said.

Speaking when the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba, and the Police management team paid him a courtesy visit at his office, Arase urged the IGP to address the issues of backlog in disciplinary cases in the Nigerian Police Force.

He said: “It will not be good for people (officers) to be denied promotion because they have pending disciplinary issues.”

While urging the Force Disciplinary Committee, FDC, to put more efforts in addressing the challenge, the PSC chairman said: “Discipline is very key. We should not encourage anything that will breach the rules.

“Any officer who steps out of line and commits infractions should face appropriate sanctions. We will not support bad conduct. The Police is a disciplined organization. We should not give room for people to think we cover up those who commit infractions.

Srase appreciated the IGP and the Force leadership for the thoughtful visit and assured that all necessary support would be deployed to ensure the force was repositioned for better service delivery.

He similarly expressed optimism in the quest to build stronger ties, work out more areas of collaboration, and improve discipline within the ranks of the force.

The IGP and his management team, congratulated the PSC chair on his appointment and subsequent swearing-in, assuring him of the NPF’s full cooperation to achieve an enviable policing system.