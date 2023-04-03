We’ll be strong on security sector reforms, police recruitment — IGP, Arase vow

**Says, We will not Support Bad Conduct of Policemen

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The New Chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC), Retired IGP Solomon Arase has disclosed that the Commission under his leadership will be strong on Security Sector Reforms noting, “There is going to be a paradigm shift.

Speaking when the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba and the Police Management Team paid him a courtesy visit at his office, Dr Arase urged the IGP to address the issues of backlog in disciplinary cases in the Nigerian Police force saying, “It will not be good for people (officers) to be denied promotion because they have pending disciplinary issues”.

While urging the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC), to put more effort in addressing the challenge, the PSC Chairman said, “Discipline is very key. We should not encourage anything that will breach the rules.

“Any officer who steps out of line and commits infractions should face appropriate sanctions. We will not support bad conduct. The Police is a disciplined organization. We should not give room for people to think we cover up those who commit infractions.

Srase appreciated the IGP and the Force leadership for the thoughtful visit and assured that all necessary support will be deployed to ensure the Force is repositioned for better service delivery.

He similarly expressed optimism in the quest to build stronger ties, work out more areas of collaboration, and improve discipline within the ranks of the Force.

Earlier, the Inspector-General of Police reiterated the commitment of the NPF to engage with the PSC to strengthen the disciplinary mechanism of the Force and stimulate continuous Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) meetings more frequently to dispense with matters of discipline amongst senior officers of the Force.

The IGP and his management team, congratulated the PSC Chair on his appointment and subsequent swearing-in, assuring him of the NPF’s full cooperation to achieve an enviable policing system.

The meeting which was at the instance of the IGP was geared at cementing the existing relationship between the NPF and the Commission for an improved working relationship.

The IGP and the PSC Chair similarly visited the site of the new PSC office complex to ascertain the level of work towards its completion.