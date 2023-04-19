We’ll appeal judgement on Ararume, NNPCL matter — Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari said the Federal Government will appeal the court judgement on the case between Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL.

Meanwhile, the President, who sued for calm in the court case, has maintained that due judicial process will be followed to resolve the problem.

Recall that President Buhari had removed Senator Ararume as the non-executive Chairman of NNPCL board, at the time arrangement was going for his swearing in.

But the Federal High Court in Abuja had on Tuesday, set aside all decisions taken by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited board since January last yesterday

Justice Inyang Ekwo held that President Buhari’s removal of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as the Chairman on January 17, 2022, was illegal

The Judge declared as null and void all decisions taken by NNPCL’s board of directors in Araraume’s absence.

He awarded N5 billion damages against President Buhari and NNPCL in favour of Senator Ararume for his wrongful sack and the disruption of his appointment.

However, a statement by the presidential spokesman, Chief Femi Adesina on Wednesday read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has taken due notice of judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, restoring Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the non-executive Chairman of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

“While the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation /Minister for Justice is yet to receive a formal copy of the ruling, the President affirms that due judicial process will be followed, and NNPCL has already taken steps to go on appeal.

“The Administration respects the Rule of Law, and nothing will be done outside it to resolve the matter, the President says.

“He sues for calm from all sides involved.”