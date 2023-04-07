Weekend Football: 5 big matches not to miss

It’s another weekend to catch your favourite teams in action in their respective leagues as we inch to the fall of the season across major leagues in Europe.

For those devoted to English football, the attention, no doubt, is eminently on the showdown to go down at Anfield on Sunday when Liverpool welcome league-leaders Arsenal who know that anything less than a win is a fatal blow to their title contention.

To the Spanish La Liga faithfuls, Real Madrid, blazing off a momentous 4-0 win over Barcelona in midweek, will resume their faint pursuit of the La Liga crown when they take on banana-peel Villareal on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In the German Bundesliga, Thomas Tuchel will ensure that lightning does not strike twice when his side travel again to play Freiburg who are guilty for knocking them out of the DFB Pokal on Tuesday.

Five Big Matches This Weekend

Liverpool vs Arsenal (Sunday)

Man United vs Everton (Saturday)

Real Madrid vs Villareal (Saturday)

Lazio vs Juventus (Saturday)

Celtic vs Rangers (Saturday)