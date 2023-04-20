We will stop at nothing in giving Nigeria future ready accountants- ANAN

as COOU’s Prof. Nwakoby, challenge other professional bodies to emulate ANAN

NNEWI– THE Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, yesterday, said it will stop at nothing in producing future ready accountants for Nigeria, Africa and the world, just as it promised to update its members with the latest issues and trends in accounting profession.

President of ANAN, Rev. Canon Prof. Benjamin Chuka Osisioma and the Chief Executive Officer of ANAN, Dr. Olushola Kayode Fashua, separately stated this in Anambra State University Igbaram and International Convention Center, ICC, Awka, respectively, during the commissioning of ANAN Research Center at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam and ANAN Mandatory Continuing Professional Development, MCPD, programme/Induction Ceremony, at ICC, Awka, respe.

Prof. Osisioma, while speaking at COOU, Igbariam Campus, shortly after commissioning the ANAN Research Center, a multi million edifice started less than two years ago by association, thanked the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof.Greg Nwakoby for making ANAN entry into the University a painless journey.

He said that the Research Center in COOU like others spread across other institutions in the federation will help in the study of accounting profession, saying is ANAN is a brand of choice that is not over bearing, but will rather make it possible for people in the accounting profession to realize their dreams.

“We don’t have to give people impediments, we are decentralizing our examination centers. We are already giving serious thought to request for centers in our Research centers which serves as good outpost for the examination centers.

“We have come to add to accounting profession, we are breaking new grounds and extending new frontiers. We come to help universities produce the kind if people who will fit into the profession of tomorrow, no doubt there are ethical challenges here and there but we have a code of ethics and disciplinary mechanism to address such challenges and we are committed to having people do the right things.

“We have a licensed University that has taken off, we have as at today between 200 to 300 post graduate students, we hope that in the next two months we will will graduate our first set if post graduate students, we are critical to the system in the country.

Chief Executive Officer of ANAN, Dr Fashua, while speaking at the ICC center during the 2nd Session 2023 MCPD Programme, entitled, Changes and Advances in Public Sector Accounting, said every year, ANAN train and retrain its members to bring them up to date with contemporary issues in accounting, in order to make them future ready accountants, a programme he said they do in the six geopolitical zones of the country yearly.

“It is not enough saying I graduated 10 to 20 years ago, what happened 10 to 20 years ago is not what is happening today. We are bringing them up to contemporary topics, current issues in accounting profession, we call it future ready accounting, a lot of things are happening on daily basis, so we get resourceful topics, contemporary issues and up to date issue to keep our members abreast to them.

Responding to the ANAN gesture of building a Research Center at COOU, Igbariam, visibly excited Vice Chancellor, of the institution Prof. Greg Nwakoby, said ANAN, is the first professional body that built a permanent site in COOU, adding that it shows the association is really committed to education.

When Rev. Canon Prof. Osisioma told me they were coming to build a structure here I did not doubt him, what actually surprised me is that within one year, the project was completed. This is a challenge to all contractors working in this university that a project can be completed within the agreed time.

“I have see the memorandum of understanding ANAN is bringing to us, it is the most friendly MOU, I have ever seen, and I have already signed it.

“I challenge other professional bodies including those in my own profession, the legal profession to leave lasting legacies in institutions that service them. It is not enough writing me letters seeking for admission for your children into the university, what have you contributed as a body and as an association to this institution that serves you. So I urge NBA, NMA, and other professional bodies to come and build in COOU, it serves you and your children.”