We will give Gov Diri landslide victory in Bayelsa — Group

… says PGV will soon be formally inaugurated for Gov Diri’s 2nd term campaigns

… urges Bayelsans to get their PVCs for November Poll

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Prosperity Grassroots Volunteer for Sen Douye Diri 2023 led by Comr. Ebizimor Diepraye Rapheal, immediate Past IYC Chairman of Abuja Chapter has reassured the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP of a landslide victory in the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Spokesman of the team, Paul Ebikeseiye while addressing newsmen at the Secretariat yesterday reiterated that Bayelsans were fully prepared to vote Governor Diri massively for his second term.

According to him “Governor Douye Diri have substantially delivered and steered the state in the direction of his promises of consolidating on the gains of previous administrations to reduce poverty, insecurity and in the continual creation of prosperity. Hence, Bayelsans are fully ready to vote him massively for a second tenure without hesitation.

“We are assuring our teeming supporters to be resolute, confident and optimistic for victory come 11th November, 2023.”

While quoting the Governor, Ebikeseiye added that the PDP in the state was more united than before and was ready and confident of victory in November.

“SDD administration deserves a second term based on its performance in the last three years plus of steering the leadership of the state,” he said.

Ebikeseiye added that the SDD administration had made noticeable progress in virtually every sector of the state’s economy to include infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, sports, skills acquisition and human capacity development.

Addressing the issue of flooding in the state, he explained that it was quite evident that SDD administration handled the issue with all human compassion as victims were adequately protected, provided with relief materials and also relocated to a safe site.

‘‘As we patiently await INEC official dates for campaign in line with the electoral Act, PGV will roll out her itinerary to take over all nooks and crannies of the state to mobilize support for our Governor General of Ijaw nation, His Excellency Sen. Douye Diri and his resourceful Deputy Governor, His Excellency Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

‘‘We urge all Bayelsans that are yet to collect their PVC to do so before the election to enable them vote massively for the SDD/Law ticket of continuity,” he stated.