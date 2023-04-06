‘We were not pals’, Bovi speaks on ‘frosty’ relationship with his father

Comedian, Bovi Ugbonna has opened up on the frosty relationship he had with his father while growing up.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the media personality, Bovi said he will not raise his children in the same manner he grew up under his father.

“I grew up in a home, but we were not pals. But over time, I have had the ability to study and know that you can never make anybody responsible for your happiness,” he said.

“Neither can you blame everybody for your misfortune, everybody will answer for themselves.

“I have grown to the point where I am like, my Oldman was doing according to what he knows, probably if he knew more, things would have been different.

“It’s not like we were always fighting but I don’t want to raise my kids the way I grew up under my old man, so, I am trying to be different”.

The comedian, however, spoke friendly of his late mum, adding that he thinks of her every day despite her demise six years ago.

“I miss everything about my mum. It has been 6 years now, but I still think about her every day,” he said.

“There is something that will happen in a day that I will remember, that’s how I know how much impact she left. Everything I have become is because of her.”