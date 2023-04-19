We take it as great responsibility to mold lives in tertiary institutions – ANUC

Far left, host of The Association of Nigeria Universities Chaplains, ANUC @25, Rev. Azuka Ogbolumani, fourth left, current president, ANUC, Pastor Ismael Ogboru, and other executive members at the press brief recently in Lagos.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Association of Nigeria Universities Chaplains, ANUC has reiterated its stand on molding lives, and stemming the rise of social vices in tertiary institutions.

This was disclosed on Tuesday at a press briefing by the President of the Association, Pastor Ismael Ogboru, while heralding activities for the 25th anniversary of ANUC, tagged: “Biblical principles of marriage and ministry in times like this, and being hosted by the Chapel of Christ Our Light, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Akoka.

Speaking on the journey so far, Pastor Ogboru stated that: “This is our way of thanking God so far. Being in the business of molding lives in the universities, it is of utmost responsibility for Chaplains to stem the rise of social vices.

” We have been doing so through various programmes such as anti-cultism campaigns, rehabilitation of those who renounce cultism; and also organising entrepreneurial and vocational training for our students, and more.

” We appeal to all stakeholders, especially with the University management to collaborate and partner with us in the business of molding lives.” ANUC president noted.

On some of the challenges, the association the president, who spoke on behalf of the executive, stated that: ” Our challenges are unique. However, having the liberty of worship, especially those in some parts of the North is a problem.

” Most times, venues of our worship centers are being destroyed. We are appealing that the allocated land given to us should be maintained, and secured. ” Pst. Igboru added.

On the theme of the five-day event, Igboru explained:” We decided to make this year’s event a couples’ meeting to appreciate our spouses without their support makes our calling difficult. ” Igboru noted.

Meanwhile, the host of ANUC @25, Rev. Azuka Ogbolumani, led the president, and members of the association on a courtesy visit to the management of UNILAG.

The Chaplains were received in the Senate Chamber, Senate House, by the University Management team including Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services), Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Prof. L.O. Chukwu; Registrar, Azeez Oladejo Esq; Bursar, Mrs. Oluwafunmilola Y. Adekunle and Director, Academic Planning Prof. Mopelola Olusakin.