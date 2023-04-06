‘We rise by lifting others’ – PUMA, Davido create Sportstyle collection

Global Sports brand, PUMA and Afrobeats legend, Davido have created a Sportstyle collection, which captures the artist’s philosophy and sends a strong message of support to others.

The collection which consists of a tracksuit, t-shirts, shorts and hats is a vibrant mix of colors and patterns, portraying the Nigerian culture. Each piece has been carefully designed by Davido to ensure comfort and style and can be worn on various occasions.

When working on the collection, Davido said he felt inspired by his father’s philanthropic work, which had a strong influence on his own philosophy: We rise by lifting others’. Each piece of the collection is embellished with the same motto. By choosing these clothes, Puma customers and the wider audience are not only wearing modern shapes but also spreading a message of encouragement to those around them.

“I’m so proud to announce my first apparel line with Puma,” Davido said of the debut collection. “I had a great time working creatively on the line. This collection to me represents Nigeria and the power of Africa’s growing influence on style, art and music.

In addition to his collection, through his music, Davido continues to transcend the concept of time, trends, and fashion as a certified hitmaker. His new album TIMELESS will reminisce and super serve core engaged fans while strategically connecting with new audiences who are familiar with Davido’s pioneering roots and achievements.

Founder of Persianas Retail, PUMA’s Nigerian partner, Ayo Amusan, said the collection marks another step in the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional retail experiences to customers around the world, and establishing PUMA as number one in Africa’s vibrant market. “We are proud of Davido and the impact his music is having around the world, and couldn’t ask for a better partner to bring our message to global audiences,” Amusan said in a statement.

Davido is one of Africa’s most successful music artists with a 50M+ social footprint, and over 2 billion in music streaming, making him the most followed Afrobeats artist in the world. With four platinum albums, and sold-out world tours, Davido is the embodiment of Nigeria’s influence on global culture, proven by his impact on music, fashion, and pop culture over the last decade.

The PUMA X DAVIDO collection is now available for pre-order on PUMA’s official retail site in Nigeria, TheMix.ng and will officially launch on April 7 2023.