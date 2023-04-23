We provide students, clients with social capital – Nkenchor, Kyrostites CEO

CEO Kyrostitches & Fashion Academy

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Kyros Stitches and Fashion Academy, also known as Kyrostitches, Mrs. Glory Nkenchor has noted that her academy reputed for making indigenous and international wear, also provided students and clients with social capital in form of networking, and job opportunities, among others.

Nkenchor in a chat with Vanguard reiterated that Kyrostitches was a true gem for anyone seeking to unlock their creative potential in the fashion industry.

Her words: ” Our commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of our programming. We offer basic, intermediate, and advanced classes on pattern drafting and sewing techniques.

” This is because our instructors are industry veterans with a wealth of experience and knowledge. They are quite passionate about imparting their top-notch knowledge and skills to the current crop and the next generation of fashion designers.

” We equally provide bespoke services for all genders – male, female, and kiddies wears – in both English and Traditional outfits.

” And what is most impressive about Kyrostitches is our emphasis on creativity and neat finishing. We are simply committed to making your dream designs come alive. And in addition, we provide our clients with a warm and welcoming environment in which students and apprentices are encouraged to collaborate and support one another. ” She said.

On the approach, the Academy used to bring out the best in their students, and clients, CEO, Kyrostites noted that:” Our approach not only leads to better learning outcomes but also helps to forge lasting social connections that are invaluable in their future careers and lives in its entirety.

” And beyond the classroom also offers a wealth of resources to her students, including internship opportunities, guidance/counselling/and networking events with industry professionals.

“These resources help ensure that graduates of the academy are well-in-class to enter the workforce, make a name for themselves in the highly competitive world of fashion, and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP. ” Nkenchor noted.