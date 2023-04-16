‘We can’t have enough of Nigerian music’ – Dutch fans

…As Psquare storms Amsterdam with ‘Beautiful Onyinye’

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Nigerian music is no doubt taking over the world, and those who are leading the pack are the likes of the Okoye twins, Peter and Paul Okoye better known as Psquare.

The singing duo seems to have got back their groove after six years of breakup in 2016. Their reunion last year has opened many doors for the duo and one of such breakthroughs is their upcoming mega show in Amsterdam. The show is already gathering momentum ahead of the May 6 date.

In an online chat with the organizers, BonBon Entertainment, Psquare’s Amsterdam fans can’t wait to meet their musical idols on stage.

“We love and appreciate the music of Psquare. We literally love all their songs! The songs are classics that everyone should know. When we heard that the twin brothers had reunited, we could not miss the opportunity to bring them to The Netherlands. We are very happy that we were able to arrange this show and we look forward to it,” enthused Vivian Hau, who’s BonBon Entertainment’s Head of Marketing.

She added that the singing duo has a large fan base in Amsterdam as well as in other cities of The Netherlands. “There are fans of Psquare everywhere in The Netherlands. We all love their music,” she added.

Asked about the level of appreciation of Nigerian music in Amsterdam, Hau said the Nigeria’s music is well appreciated in The Netherlands as the Dutch people can’t get enough of it.

“In The Netherlands, we appreciate Nigerian music very much and we cannot get enough of it! For example: we recently sold out our Burna Boy show, which will take place in a huge stadium: Gelredome. This is an accomplishment and it says a lot about the fact that Dutch people love Nigerian music. We also receive a lot of positive reactions about the fact that Psquare is coming to The Netherlands,” Hau said.

Speaking further, Hau said the Amsterdam based-BonBon Entertainment’s love for Nigerian music is huge. “We have organized shows where many Nigerian artists have performed. Besides Psquare, we organized shows for the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, Mr Eazi, Tekno, Omah Lay and Tiwa Savage. Nigerian music is very popular in The Netherlands. Besides the fact that the artists can sing very well, the music is also very unique. In addition, the performances of Nigerian artists are amazing,”Vivian Hau stated.

Peter and Paul’s musical career began to leap after their debut album ‘Last Nite’ in 2001. By 2005 when they released their sophomore album ‘Get Squared’, they were already household names.