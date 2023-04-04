We cannot expect other countries to treat us right, when we discriminate and spread hate among ourselves- Princess Islamiat Oyefusi, Deputy Governorship Candidate, Labour Party, Lagos State
Videos
April 4, 2023
April 4, 2023
We cannot expect other countries to treat us right, when we discriminate and spread hate among ourselves- Princess Islamiat Oyefusi, Deputy Governorship Candidate, Labour Party, Lagos State
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.