Home » Videos » We cannot expect other countries to treat us right, when we discriminate and spread hate among ourselves- Princess Islamiat Oyefusi
Videos

April 4, 2023

We cannot expect other countries to treat us right, when we discriminate and spread hate among ourselves- Princess Islamiat Oyefusi

We cannot expect other countries to treat us right, when we discriminate and spread hate among ourselves- Princess Islamiat Oyefusi, Deputy Governorship Candidate, Labour Party, Lagos State

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.