We cannot be complacent now- Guardiola charges team

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Manchester City boss, Josep Pep Guardiola has warned his side not to slouch on the English Premier League title race following their emphatic triumph against Arsenal.

Following the 4-1 lashing City served to the Gunners on Wednesday, the win has put them two points closer to the league leaders with two games in hand.

Pep expressed concerns the win might get to the heads of the players after what happened the last time they beat Arsenal.

Back in February, after their 3-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium, City played out a disappointing 1-1 draw away to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

“We still have seven games [to play],” Guardiola said in his pre-match conference.

“We have to do our game. I know what happened when we won at the Emirates… then we draw at Nottingham Forest.

The Citizens are feeling confident ahead of Fulham clash on Sunday at the Craven Cottage, the Liliywhites need as many points as if they want to win a European spot.

“Now we go to Fulham against an incredible team,” The Spaniard added.

“We had a recovery session and today we had a day off.

“We’re confident for the Fulham game… A lot of games are normal in this period.

“Of course, winning games helps to be ready. On Sunday, have another opportunity.”

“We’re taking nothing for granted,”

“We’re happy about the last game and the performance, but that is all.

“know it’s not 20 games left, it’s seven, but seven games are seven games.

“Especially considering we have UCL games and so on.”

Manchester City are in a battle for the treble (English Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup) they are close to being the first side to achieve it since United in 1999.