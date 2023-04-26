Warefa hails Delta Senator-elect, Onowakpo-Thomas on 56th birthday

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, TUWASCO Marine Services Limited, Engr. Arthur Warefa has congratulated Senator-Elect for Delta South Senatorial district, Joel Onowakpo Thomas (JOT) on his 56th birthday anniversary.

Warefa, in a congratulatory statement issued in Warri, Delta State, said the birthday of Onowakpo Thomas is worth celebrating considering his immense contributions to human and societal development.

” I join the good people of Delta South Senatorial district and Ijaws in particular to celebrate and congratulate our amiable Senator-Elect for Delta South Senatorial district, Joel Onowakpo Thomas (JOT) on his birthday anniversary.”

The Ijaw entrepreneur noted that Onowakpo-Thomas has distinguished himself as an examplary leader, adding that the people of Delta South Senatorial district made the right choice electing him as Senator to represent the district in the 10th National Assembly.

Warefa appreciated God for granting Onowakpo -Thomas the grace to celebrate yet another birthday.