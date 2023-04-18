Wahala Twins: Why I named them that, made them famous – Okoli

Victory Okoli, the manager of the twin comedian duo, the Wahala Twins, has given reasons why he named the teenage comedians ‘Wahala Twins’ and also how he made them one of the popular comedians in Nigeria.

Okoli − business man, entertainer, skit maker, and founder of Visco Entertainment – made this recently known in a viral video on social media in which he talked about his relationship, work, and plans for the twins.



According to the manager, the real and acting names of the twins are respectively Maxwell (Beans) and Maxson (Bread), and they are currently senior secondary school students.



Okoli stated that he discovered the twins almost a year ago when they were living close to the office where he sells phones. He added that then, the twins used to come outside to dance, and that he usually noticed them.

“Since then, I’ve been looking for the right time to nurture them because I knew they had talents,” he said. “So, I approached their parents and brought them to Lagos, on September 2022, so that they will fully be engaged in the entertainment business.”

On why he named the comedian duo ‘Walaha Twins’, Okoli stated that from the way they act and perform, and looking at the industry too, the name is befitting for them. However, he emphasised that the name is only for entertainment purpose, and nothing more.

“Many people comment on their skits − that we should change their acting name,” he said. “I want to clearly state that in real life they are God-fearing, wonderful children. They are not troublesome, as their acting name portrays.

Speaking on how he made the comedian duo popular, the manager said that after their first video that he produced – in which they were dancing to a song he cannot longer remember − he uploaded it to their social media handles; and also registered a TikTok account for them that same day and uploaded the video there too.

“It was like magic. I was seeing thousands of views. That particular video in TikTok has around 15.7 million views. The video just went viral,” he said. “I was very happy. It encouraged me to do more for them.”

The manager added that after that video, people started recognising them (the Wahala Twins) everywhere they went, and that a lot of collaborations started coming in.

“Today, the Wahala Twins has become a household name in Nigeria, and their comedy videos have earned them millions of followers on social media,” he said. “A lot of people want to do skits with them; a lot of celebrities have done skits with them.”

Currently, according to Okoli, the Wahala Twins has over 241,000 followers on Facebook, 1.1 million followers on TikTok, and over 300,000 followers on Instagram.

On how this huge social media presence translates to money, he added that they make money from adverts, and that fans send money to appreciate their work.

“Some people think that comedians fool themselves online. On the other hand, believe me, they don’t,” he said. “Skit makers make money every second from YouTube, Facebook, and even TikTok. We get featuring jobs and adverts that pay well, even from our lovely fans.”

Peter Ikezie, who is one of the skit makers currently working with the Wahala Twins, noted that working with the twins has been fun.

“Though we’ve some ups and downs, it has been good. We don’t accept anyhow scripts. We scrutinise our scripts well,” Ikezie said. “That’s why I believe the Wahala Twins’ skits are the best.”

Also, in the video, the twins acknowledged that they know how to sing and act, and that they love their acting and everything they do.