Virginity, not all there is to a woman – Actress Juliana Oloyede

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode has dismissed the sentiment that a woman should be judged based on her virginity status.

According to the actress, some women are still virgins ‘because of lack of sexual opportunities’, and not because they are good.

Oloyode, who is fondly called Toyo Baby, said this in a recent interview on OAP Nedu’s Honest Bunch podcast.

“So it’s our culture and that’s what we have brought to our way of life even up until now,” she said.

“But the fact that somebody is a virgin is not all there is to a woman, it’s not all what makes a woman a good woman. It’s not all what makes a woman a great woman.

“Because some people are just virgins because they’ve not had the opportunity to have sex, not because they want to stay that way.

“While there are other people who are not virgins but they are really good people.

“We don’t know the heart of people, we don’t know why, we don’t know what’s going on in their head, we don’t go to their houses with them.

“So, we can’t particularly say this is the person who is a virgin for this good reason or this bad reason. Or this is a person who’s a virgin and is doing other things beside it. Or this is why this person has lost their virginity.”