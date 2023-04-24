Video: APC supporters anxiously await arrival of President-elect, Tinubu

Supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s return to Nigeria today.

Recall that Vanguard had, earlier today, reported that Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria today, ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

President Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/dJyPFMWxeG — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) April 24, 2023

Tinubu’s return to Nigeria was confirmed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga on Monday.

Onanuga disclosed via Twitter that the President-elect has been on vacation in France.

Moment President-elect Bola Tinubu’s plane lands in Abuja pic.twitter.com/pifRWBqk72 — Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) April 24, 2023

According to reports, Tinubu whose plane is billed to land at the presidential wing of the Abuja Airport will be escorted from the airport by a carnival-like motorcade to the Defence House.

Meanwhile, speaking earlier today on Arise TV about Tinubu’s return to Nigeria, a former member of the APC PCC and Development Economist, Ayo Oyalowo, also confirmed Tinubu’s return to the country today, saying all the top ranking leaders of the party were aware and making preparations to meet him.

Oyalowo further added that Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria, in company of his wife, Remi.

The president-elect had jetted out of Nigeria to France on March 21, a trip his campaign council said was meant for him to take a rest and plan ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

A statement by the APC presidential campaign council had in March noted that Tinubu travelled to France to rest and plan his transition programme after a very exhaustive campaign and election season.

“The president-elect had left the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.According to the statement, the president-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had dissolved it presidential campaign council.